Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shows off the large fish he raises as a hobby

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed off the fish he’s been raising while getting in some relaxation at his farm.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he’s currently on vacation and taking in some nature. In a video post, he's standing outdoors near what appears to be a private pond while holding a large fish in his hands.

"I just want to show you guys really quickly," he told his followers. "I just hauled out this good, I would say six, seven, possibly eight-pounder. Look at the beautiful belly on this fish, beautiful colors too as well. This is one nice healthy fish."

He holds the fish directly to the camera and continues: "As you guys know I raise my largemouth bass, I raise my stripe bass, [and] my variety of sunfish. There’s a few other species in here, too. I work very closely with a university biologist. We come out here and created a beautiful ecosystem out here for these fish. And we feed them — I feed these babies!"

With that, the "Hobbs & Shaw" actor gently released the animal back into the pond.

"So good to get away to my farm this past weekend to decompress, take mental inventory and of course - spend time with my babies," Johnson captioned the post.

He went on to list other species that he’s been raising in the pond, including "largemouth bass, stripped bass, trout, carp, sunfish etc."

"I fell in love with fishing when I was a little boy, so quiet time like this away from the noise means everything to me. Grateful," he continued. "And a little reminder to all you guys of the importance of ‘self care.’"

This isn’t the first time that the star has discussed his pet fish. In 2017 he shared a photo of himself with a fishing rod and discussed his obsession with making sure his fish are at "the top of the food chain."

"As an animal lover - both land and water - I've been raising my bass for years now on our farm. I feed them like kings with live bait and train them to be extra aggressive killers. I have specialists come in to inspect the water, vegetation and ecosystem to make sure they're living like the top of the food chain predators they are," he wrote at the time. "Big daddy comes home to recharge his batteries & spend time with them and not even one of these ungrateful fat hogs will strike my top water plug I've been working for an hour now. Cool.."