Dwayne Johnson sees no reason to talk to Tyrese following their feud

Dwayne Johnson isn’t afraid to address his various feuds!

The 46-year-old “Skyscraper” star appeared on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and was asked about the numerous alleged beefs between himself and co-stars.

When one caller asked if Johnson had spoken with his “Fast 8” co-star, Tyrese Gibson, following the 39-year-old actor's October 2017 comments about him on social media, he replied, "The answer is no. No, we haven’t talked at all."

“That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’d been friends with Tyrese for a very long time,” Johnson further explained. “I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven’t talked and I don’t see where we would."

Johnson added, "To me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”

Last October, Tyrese slammed the action star, blaming him for being the reason the franchise’s ninth film had a delayed release date. He also made comments about Johnson's character, Hobbs, getting a spin-off movie.

Johnson may have beef with Tyrese, but one co-star he has nothing but love for is Charlize Theron. The actor named his “Fate of the Furious” co-star when one fan asked who he’d pick as is presidential running mate if ever he were to run.

“Charlize Theron. She’s great, she’s bada--, she’s smart and she’s beautiful and tough,” he gushed of the Oscar winner.

Of potentially running for president, Johnson made it clear that he’s not ready just yet.

“It became serious when the Washington Post posted an article saying if I were to run, then I would win,” he noted. “At the end of the day, there’s no delusions here, you have to, I believe, I have an incredible amount of respect for public office, especially President of the United States, requires years of experience and skill set and sharpening skillset.”

As for his other alleged Hollywood feuds, Johnson remained silent during a game of “Plead the Fifth” when asked about his apparent beef with his other “Fast 8” co-star, Vin Diesel. In 2016, he allegedly called the 50-year-old actor a “candy a--” and “unprofessional” on Instagram. However, while on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Johnson would not confirm or list any unprofessional behavior, instead choosing to plead the fifth.

Though the action star wouldn't elaborate on this alleged feud, a source close to the production of the “Fast & Furious” movies tells ET that the chances of Johnson and Diesel ever appearing on screen together again is unlikely.

A second source tells ET that it's the "billion dollar question" as to whether Johnson would ever work with Diesel or Tyrese again on a movie. The source says time will tell and if it does happen, it wouldn't be for a while.

While on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,”, another fan wanted to know more about Johnson's past beef with fellow WWE wrestler, John Cena, which he was open to discussing.

“I had left [the WWE], and he had done a series of radio interviews and somebody had referenced me saying, ‘Hey, is The Rock, ever coming back?’ And he said, ‘I’m not quite too sure,’ and I just didn’t like how he said it,” Johnson explained. “It stuck with me. So years later when I went back, I talked to Vince McMahon, and we thought, ‘What if we took that and created this kind of thing?’ Fortunately, having the biggest box office record in WWE history. Once it was all done, like all silly beefs like that, we were so cool.”

Also on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Johnson clarified his joke to ET’s Kevin Frazier last week that he was the one to set up his “Baywatch” co-star, Priyanka Chopra, with his “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” co-star, Nick Jonas.

“I was very happy for them. I love them both, they’re both my friends,” he said. “I was just asked recently, somebody asked me, somebody in press, ‘Oh did you have anything do with that?’ And I thought, ‘Uh, are they happy?’ And they were like, ‘It seems like they’re happy.’ And I said, ‘Great, I take full responsibility!’”

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Tonight.