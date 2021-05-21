Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to play Krypto the Super-Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Dwayne Johnson has been cast in the Warner Bros. movie "DC League of Super-Pets" and will voice the role of Krypto the Super-Dog.

The animated DC film centers on Superman’s dog, who teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while the Man of Steel is on vacation. It’s slated to release in theaters on May 20, 2022.

Jared Stern is writing and directing the film, with Sam Levine to co-direct the first-ever feature to star Superman’s best furry friend. Johnson’s co-stars have not been cast yet, but the studio hopes to set an A-list cast to voice the other two- and four-legged heroes and villains in "DC League of Super-Pets."'

In addition to voicing the main character, Johnson is producing the movie through his company Seven Bucks Productions, along with his partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Additional producers include Patricia Hicks, Jared Stern. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing the film, based on DC characters.

On the live-action side of the Warner Bros. DC Comics universe, Johnson is playing the super-villain Black Adam in the character’s big-screen debut. "Black Adam," which also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan, is opening theatrically on July 29, 2022.

Johnson has several movies in the pipeline, including Disney’s "Jungle Cruise," an action adventure inspired by the theme park ride (set for July 30), as well as "Red Notice," a comedic thriller that co-stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. That film, which was originally at Universal, was sold to Netflix and will debut on the streaming platform sometime in 2021.