Dustin Diamond mourned by ‘Saved by the Bell’ co-star Lark Voorhies: ‘My memories will always be cherished'

Lark Voorhies has joined her "Saved by the Bell" co-stars to mourn the loss of Dustin Diamond.

The actor, who famously starred as Screech in the beloved sitcom, passed away on Monday at age 44. Diamond was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma cancer last month.

A recurring storyline throughout the show was Screech’s unrequited love for rich girl Lisa Turtle (Voorhies).

"Words cannot express the grief that I am feeling right now," the 46-year-old captioned a throwback photo of the pair via Instagram on Tuesday. "Dustin and I had a warm and special friendship, he was a caring gentleman, and my memories of him will always be cherished."

"I am so very sorry he is gone," the actress continued. "But it’s exceptionally sad for his close loved ones who have [to] deal with his tragic death and their own great loss. My heart goes out to them at this trying time."

When Diamond’s diagnosis went public, Voorhies took to Instagram where she shared her well-wishes.

"I’d like to take the time to send special love and special best wishes to Dustin Diamond, who is one of my dearest friends," she wrote. "Dustin, all the many in your close circle who know you to be the great person that you are, are truly pulling for you and praying for the best outcome."

Co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who made an appearance on Tamron Hall’s self-titled talk show on Tuesday, admitted the rest of the "Saved by the Bell" cast is still reeling from the news of Diamond’s death.

"I think it's even more so when the individual is someone you know and the age of Dustin -- it was only a few weeks ago that we heard about his diagnosis and for it to happen so quickly is shocking," Gosselaar said on the show.

"Myself and the rest of the cast, we will get together at some point and sort of express our feelings, but yeah, it happened so quickly that we're all just pretty shocked about it," the actor, 46, explained.

Gosselaar later noted in his interview how he slowly drifted away from Diamond and the rest of his castmates following the conclusion of "Saved by the Bell."

"A lot of people may not understand that you can work with somebody for years -- you can be very close, you see this person every day for an entire season of shooting and then once things wrap, the camera stops, you just drift apart," Gosselaar said. "There's no reason other than just things happen in life and before you know it, years have passed and I think that was what happened with Dustin with the rest of the cast."

"There was a time when I wasn't talking with anybody on the cast," the actor revealed.

"Saved by the Bell" aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," both of which Diamond starred in. He was not a part of the "Saved" reboot on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock.

Diamond’s girlfriend was by his side when he passed away, TMZ reported.

