'Saved by the Bell' actress Lark Voorhies says she feels 'slighted and hurt' over reboot snub

Lark Voorhies is speaking out.

The actress, best known for playing Lisa Turtle in "Saved by the Bell," recently visited "The Dr. Oz Show," where she talked about the show's upcoming reboot and her feelings toward not being included.

After explaining that Voorhies, 45, had not been invited to return for the reboot of the popular show, Oz asked her to read a passage that she'd previously written about the matter.

"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the 'Saved by the Bell' reunion as well as other cast members events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision," said the actress, likely in reference to her bipolar disorder.

She added: "With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."

The actress did say, however, that she feels "empowered" when she sees her castmates spending time together.

"They have the right to do that and they're happy in their element and they can have it, certainly," Voorhies said when Oz showed her a photo of her castmates out together without her.

"Would you like to be included?" he asked.

"Well, yes," Voorhees responded. "Family isn't kept complete without its lead.”

Regulars from the original series such as Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Mark-Paul Gosselaar will return for the reboot.

The "Saved by the Bell" reboot will air on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Reps for the streaming service did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.