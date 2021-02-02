Dustin Diamond remembered by 'Saved By The Bell' co-star Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling paid tribute to her late "Saved by the Bell" co-star Dustin Diamond following his death at age 44.

The actor was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma cancer last month. His agent told Fox News that Diamond died on Monday "due to carcinoma." It didn’t take long for his regular co-stars on the hit sitcom to speak out and eulogize the late star.

Among them was Spelling, who shared a lengthy caption about Diamond on Instagram along with a black-and-white photo of them as children on set. Spelling had a run on in 1990 as the girlfriend of Diamond’s Screech character, Violet Bickerstaff.

"My 1st onscreen love Dustin Diamond got his Angel wings today…" she began her note.

She continued: "Before there was David and Donna there was Screech and Violet. Dustin was my first on-screen kiss. He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of ‘Saved By the Bell.’"

The "Beverly Hills 90210" actress went on to reveal that Diamond took a special interest in making sure she was comfortable and felt welcome on the show, which she remains grateful for to this day.

"As one can imagine being the newbie on a hit show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old girl. He not only showed me around but made sure I was always ok. Such a young gentleman. He was kind, smart, and always making everyone laugh," she wrote. "He was a great scene partner. He was a really good guy. I’m sad after the show we never had much contact aside from occasionally running into each other at events."

Diamond’s rep told Fox News that his "brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer" spread quickly in the three weeks since it was diagnosed.

"Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful," he explained.

Spelling ended her note by expressing her relief that Diamond did not suffer.

"I’m glad he’s out of pain. He’s an icon to me professionally and personally. RIP Samuel love, your Violet," she concluded.

Diamond portrayed Screech for 13 years. He also starred in several reality TV shows including Season 5 of "Celebrity Fit Club," "The Weakest Link" and "Celebrity Boxing 2."

He made cameo appearances in films such as "Made" (2001), "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star" (2003) and "American Pie Presents: The Book of Love" (2009). In December 2013, Diamond appeared on an episode of OWN’s "Where Are They Now?" and became a house member in Season 12 of "Celebrity Big Brother."

