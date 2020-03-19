Singer Duffy offers update, releases new song after revealing she was raped, drugged, held captive

Duffy is updating fans following her shocking reveal of a rape that haunted her past.

Known best for her song "Mercy," Duffy updated fans on what she's been up to recently, which includes promoting an unreleased song.

The 35-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo alongside a note, seemingly written to Jo Whiley, an English radio DJ, requesting to play her new tune.

"Hi Jo (Whiley) Hope you are well and keeping safe," Duffy began. "Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer. Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon."

Duffy then revealed that no one is aware that she's sending a song to Whiley, but she trusts that record label Universal Music will not be upset because "they are lovely people."

"So here’s a song … here’s 'Something Beautiful,'" said the singer. "It’s just something for you to play people on [the] radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits. I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown."

She then signed the note: "Duffy x."

The post was accompanied by a photo of Duffy sitting on the floor wearing a dark-colored dress and heels, her blonde hair cascading down over her shoulders.

Last month, Duffy revealed that she had been absent from the music scene due to a horrific experience involving being drugged, raped and held captive.

“The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived," she said in a since-deleted Instagram post.

She continued: "The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”