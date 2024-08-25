Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Drew Barrymore will try to ‘practice physical distance’ on talk show

‘The Drew Barrymore Show' host went viral for touchy-feely interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris and more

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Drew Barrymore is taking a different approach for the new season of her talk show.

The host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" told Entertainment Tonight she plans to give her guests a little more space during interviews.

"I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point," Barrymore said with a big laugh.

She added, "Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!"

Drew Barrymore smiling

Drew Barrymore said she will "try to practice physical distance" with her guests on the new season of her talk show. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Barrymore also acknowledged, "[It’s] not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people."

The talk show host went viral several times in the past for getting physically super close to her interview subjects on the show.

Jennifer Garner, Kerry Washington, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and Lionel Richie have all been hugged or had Barrymore get on her knees and take their hands as she enthusiastically speaks with them. 

Drew Barrymore hugging Paris Hilton on the set of her talk show

Barrymore is known for her touchy-feely interview style, often sitting very close and holding hands or hugging her guests. (The Drew Barrymore Show/Youtube)

In April, she spoke with Vice President Kamala Harris, taking her hands in hers after asking her to be "Mamala of the country."

Drew Barrymore and Kamala Harris split image

Barrymore went viral after asking Vice President Kamala Harris to be "Mamala of the country" and holding her hands on the show in April. (Drew Barrymore Show screenshot)

"I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point."

— Drew Barrymore

One of the more infamous instances of Barrymore’s hands-on approach was her December 2023 interview with talk show host icon Oprah Winfrey.

She took Winfrey’s hands, caressed her arm, and held her close as Winfrey tried to shift a little on the couch.

While fans were critical online, Winfrey told TMZ at the time she enjoyed Barrymore's hands-on approach during the interview and admitted it provided her solace. She added that she thought Barrymore was endearing and said she loved the actress for staying true to herself. Winfrey then joked that she now demands that her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, offer similar stroking sessions.

Barrymore and Oprah

Her interview with Oprah Winfrey garnered a lot of attention, especially for Winfrey's reactions. (The Drew Barrymore Show/screenshot)

"We’re always going to be big on joy and laughter and feeling good, and that’s something I always wanted to do but never thought we would launch in a pandemic," Barrymore told ET. "And trying to lean into the joy and the feel good and the comedy at that time was real weird and wacky."

"The Drew Barrymore Show" launched in December 2020, and received a two-season pickup, taking it into 2026.

"We had a lot of years of uncertainty, and it feels all the more delicious because of that," the 49-year-old said.

Drew Barrymore hugging Christina Aguilera on her show

Barrymore hugs Christina Aguilera during a February interview. "The Drew Barrymore Show" has been renewed for two more seasons.  (Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

"When we wanted to launch in a pandemic, it wasn’t an obvious way to go, and it was a tremendous risk. And I think it led to the uncertainty, but it also led to the possibilities. And if we had not been given that chance, that unorthodox timing, we would not be here today."

