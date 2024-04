Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked on Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show Monday if she could become a mother to the country.

"I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now," Barrymore said, "but in our country, we need you to be Mamala of the country."

"Yeah," Harris responded, laughing.

KAMALA HARRIS ARGUES PEOPLE STILL GETTING USED TO FIRST WOMAN VP, SAYS THEY 'LOVE TO TALK ABOUT MY LAUGH'

The exchange was widely mocked on social media by political commentators.

"Drew Barrymore is gaslighting, NO ONE wants Kamala Harris to be ‘Momala’ for the country," ACT for America chairman Brigitte Gabriel wrote Monday on X.

"Howard Stern refers to Joe Biden as the ‘Father of the Country.’ Drew Barrymore says Kamala needs to be our 'Momala'. Who exactly is in a cult? These people aren’t looking for a leader they’re looking for surrogate parents," Fox News host Will Cain wrote.

Author Oli London described, "Drew Barrymore participates in cringe worthy and fawning display with Kamala Harris."

"Is this possible?" Canadian professor Gad Saad asked of the conversation between Harris and Barrymore while responding to London's X post. "Could a society delve into such an infantile orgy of mediocrity that this is considered compelling?"

KAMALA HARRIS WAS ANNOYED AFTER NY TIMES PUBLISHER CONFRONTED HER OVER BIDEN NOT DOING INTERVIEWS: REPORT

Harris also spoke with Barrymore about the importance of never letting "anybody take your power" and being intentional in understanding "what is in your power" before turning to comments about her laugh. Harris has made headlines for laughing in response to questions about the border crisis and about the importance of female leadership.

"You were asking me earlier about what it means to be like the first woman," Harris said. "And you know, it's funny because people still gotta get used to this, right?"

Barrymore also told Harris that she loved the vice president's laugh.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.