Drew Barrymore shares she’s never had plastic surgery: ‘I’m a highly addictive person’

Drew Barrymore is giving her take on plastic surgery.

Speaking to Ross Mathews on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress, 45, opened up about why she hasn’t opted to get cosmetic surgery done to her face — though she doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility in the future.

"I've never done anything to my face and I would like to try not to," the "Never Been Kissed" actress said. "Never say never."

"The thing that I do care about and I do feel is still relevant to my life is the face. I know myself. I'm a highly addictive person. I do one injection, I'm going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday," Barrymore said in reference to the socialite known as "Catwoman." Wildenstein has previously denied having any plastic surgery, citing her Swiss heritage for her looks.

"I think because I'm so rebellious that I saw all of that pressure and I saw all of those women torturing themselves to look a certain way and I thought, 'You miserable people,'" said Barrymore. "I just never wanted to be afraid of what life would do to me. I probably went to too many opposite extremes. Now I'm boring and safe and healthy."

The "50 First Dates" actress noted the inevitability of aging as a reason for avoiding plastic surgery and urges others to realize the same.

"We're going to age, things are going to go south, and it's OK, it's a part of life," she notes. "I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too."

In a 2019 interview with Glamour magazine, Barrymore likened the possibility of receiving cosmetic surgery to doing heroin.

"I have an extremely addictive personality," said the actress. "I’ve never done heroin and I don’t want to get plastic surgery because I feel like they’re both very slippery slopes."

"I feel if I try either, I’m going to be dead really soon," she added.