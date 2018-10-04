Drew Barrymore denies doing bizarre interview with EgyptAir's in-flight magazine as airline stands by article

EgyptAir is standing by an unusual article published on its in-flight magazine, which the author claims was based on an interview with actress Drew Barrymore.

The interview, which includes what many say are unlikely quotes by the 43-year-old actress, went viral Wednesday after writer and political analyst Adam Baron tweeted out pictures of the article calling it “surreal.”

“This interview with Drew Barrymore in the EgyptAir in flight magazine is, ummm, surreal,” Baron tweeted.

The article is oddly opinionated and is riddled with misspellings and grammatical errors. It leads with a description of Barrymore as "being unstable in her relationships" and quoted her as saying that motherhood was "the most important role in my life." The article also said the “Santa Clarita Diet” star had failed relationships because her parents divorced.

"It is known that Barrymore had almost 17 relationships, engagements and marriages; psychologists believe that her behavior is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life after her parents' divorce," the article read.

Another passage discusses Barrymore’s weight after giving birth, and in another purported quote, Barrymore celebrates women's achievements in "the West" because they handle tasks that men cannot.

"Women exert tremendous efforts that men are incapable of exerting due to their numerous commitments and obligations," the article quoted her as saying.

EgyptAir released a statement on Twitter thanking the article’s author, Aida Tekla, for “the clarification.”

The airline said Tekla was the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Tekla tweeted that the interview took place in New York and is “genuine and far from fake.” However, her tweet was riddled with misspellings — including Barrymore’s name.

A spokesperson for Barrymore told the Huffington Post that the star “did not participate” in the interview and that “her team is working with the airline PR team.” Barrymore has not immediately commented on the article.

A rep for Barrymore did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.