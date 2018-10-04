Former 'O.C.' star Mischa Barton to join cast of 'The Hills' reboot

MTV’s reboot of “The Hills” is getting a new cast member.

Mischa Barton is set to join “The Hills: New Beginnings” alongside Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Audrina Patridge, an insider told Page Six on Wednesday.

“She was around back in the day and went to all the clubs,” our insider said. “She could make for good TV.”

Barton, 32, was known as a “hot mess” during the original run of “The Hills” from 2006 to 2010.

She most recently made headlines over her legal battle with U-Haul, as she hasn’t paid her $5,827.65 bill for the truck she slammed into an apartment building in February 2017.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” is expected to premiere in 2019.

MTV did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.