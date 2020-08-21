Drew Barrymore confirms rumor that her grandfather's corpse was 'stolen'

Drew Barrymore just confirmed a bizarre rumor about her grandfather John Barrymore's corpse.

The actress, 45, revealed on the YouTube channel Hot Ones that it was, in fact, true that her grandfather's body was stolen from the morgue in May 1942 by his friends so they could all party together one last time.

She admitted that John's three friends -- Errol Flynn, W.C. Fields, and Sadakichi Hartmann -- took his body and actually propped it up at a poker table.

“I hope my friends do the same for me,” Barrymore joked. “That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up and have a last few rounds."

She added, “I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it’s okay, just with me, if everyone can be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference.”

Barrymore added that the stunt supposedly inspired a movie.

“Not only yes [about the rumor], but there have been cinematic interpretations of that,” the actress replied. “A Blake Edwards film called 'S.O.B.' that’s just brilliant and fun to watch.”

Barrymore is prepping for her new daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," which is set to premiere Sept. 14 on CBS.

“I’m really looking forward to this digital world we are about to bring you into,” the "Santa Clarita Diet" star said in a recent press release. ”I have been on this show journey for a year. We started in 2019, it is now 2020, a very different year."