Drew Barrymore says she initially 'cried every day’ trying to homeschool her kids amid coronavirus pandemic

Homeschooling has left Drew Barrymore in tears.

The former "Santa Clarita Diet" star recently opened up balancing it all in addition to teaching her daughters Olive, 7, Frankie, 5 -- whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman -- at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“... School started, and it all went out the window,” Barrymore, 45, told Savannah Guthrie while appearing on the “Today” show via video chat on Tuesday of the family's quarantine routine.

She continued: “The minute I thought, ‘Oh, I’m three weeks in, I’ve got this,’ I cried every day, all day long... It was like every church and state. It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker.

"And I thought, ‘Oh my God, and teachers have children [of their own]. Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids? Have they had their children in their classroom? How did this all work?’" Barrymore pondered.

The actress went on to say that her struggles made her appreciate teachers more than ever, stating: “I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did.”

However, Barrymore shared that she did finally get the hang of things. “You find your way,” she said while throwing her fists in the air.

“We’re resilient, people," Barrymore added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the mom of two stressed the importance of choosing to be happy, calling it "a war you fight every day, and the victory is if you accomplished any of those wins, that is a win.”

She continued: “It is a very disciplined thing. It is about reaction. It’s about the energy you put out there. It’s about the way you treat people with dignity and take a quick exchange as a moment to connect... I march in the army of optimism and I’m looking for recruits, but I’m very real about it. I am not some vapid hippie who’s like, ‘You just gotta be happy, man.’ This is the way and the direction I will point my compass."