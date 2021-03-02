Dr. Mehmet Oz saves a person's life at airport, performs CPR

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a hero once again.

The cardiothoracic surgeon and talk show host, 60, helped save a 60-year-old man's life who collapsed at Newark Liberty International Airport, Fox News can confirm.

On Monday night, Dr. Oz and the man were in the baggage claim area when the man collapsed.

Per ABC7 in New York, Port Authority Police say officer Jeffrey Croissant was also on the scene and ran to the man.

Officer Croissant said the man had no pulse so he called for back-up and began CPR. That's when Dr. Oz, who was traveling with his wife and daughter back from Florida, saw the situation and ran to help.

The man reportedly was foaming at the mouth and was bleeding from hitting his head from the fall. Dr. Oz and the authorities present revived the man using a defibrillator.

The man suffered a heart attack and was taken to a New Jersey hospital where he was admitted to the ICU and undergoing further testing. Dr. Oz is reportedly still in touch with the man's wife.

This isn't the first time Dr. Oz has helped a stranger in need. In 2013, he helped a man who collapsed during a marathon in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ken Roosa told Utah media the celebrity doctor dashed to his aid after Roosa collapsed just after a 5K race in Salt Lake City.

Race footage aired on KTVX-TV shows Dr. Oz, who emceed the event and was dressed in a red superhero cape, kneeling on the pavement to assist the Ohio man.

Also in 2013, Dr. Oz helped a British tourist who was struck by a cab in New York City.

Quick-thinking good Samaritans, including a union plumber and Dr. Oz, helped save then-23-year-old Sian Green's life, whose leg was severed by the runaway taxi in midtown Manhattan.

Plumber David Justino fashioned a tourniquet with his plumber's belt for one of Green's legs. He used a dog leash for the other injured leg.

Dr. Oz, who was out walking after shooting his show in the area, rushed over when he heard the accident.