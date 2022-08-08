Expand / Collapse search
Down-to-earth actress Drew Barrymore: Hollywood it girl and 90s fashion icon

Drew Barrymore has acted alongside Adam Sandler, Cameron Diaz, Brittany Murphy

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
  • Young Drew Barrymore as a child actress
    Image 1 of 10

    Actress, producer, and director Drew Barrymore began her acting career as a child. Her first big movie was in 1982 when she adorably played Gertie in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." (Barry King/WireImage)

  • Young Drew Barrymore
    Image 2 of 10

    Barrymore is known for acting in and producing movies including "Charlie’s Angels" and "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" opposite Lucy Liu and best friend Cameron Diaz. (Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images)

  • Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler
    Image 3 of 10

    Barrymore has co-starred opposite comedian, actor, and producer Adam Sandler in "Blended," "The Wedding Singer," and "50 First Dates."  (Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

  • Drew Barrymore in 1997
    Image 4 of 10

    In 1996, Barrymore acted in the horror mystery movie "Scream" alongside Rose McGowan, David Arquette, and "Friends" actress Courteney Cox. She has also co-starred with Brittany Murphy in "Riding In Cars With Boys" and Robert De Niro in "Everybody's Fine." (David Cheskin - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

  • Young Drew Barrymore and her mom Jaid Barrymore in 1982
    Image 5 of 10

    Drew Barrymore with her mother, Jaid Barrymore, in 1982. Drew says she has reconnected with her mother since emancipating herself when she was 14-years-old. (Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

  • Young Drew Barrymore and her father, John Drew Barrymore, in 1983
    Image 6 of 10

    Drew Barrymore’s father, John Drew Barrymore, was also an actor. He died of cancer in 2004.  (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Actress Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband
    Image 7 of 10

    Drew Barrymore was married to actor Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. They have two daughters together, Frankie and Olive.  (Jim Spellman/WireImage)

  • Drew Barrymore with her daughters
    Image 8 of 10

    Drew Barrymore with daughters, Olive Barrymore Kopelman, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman at the 2014 Baby2Baby Holiday Party. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

  • Drew Barrymore with daughter Frankie Barrymore Kopelman in 2017
    Image 9 of 10

    Drew Barrymore and daughter, Frankie Kopelman, photographed at The Society of MSK's 2017 Bunny Hop in New York City. (Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

  • Drew Barrymore at the Daytime Emmy Awards
    Image 10 of 10

    Drew Barrymore hosts her own Emmy-Award-winning self-titled talk show on CBS. The "Drew Barrymore Show" first premiered in 2020. ( )

