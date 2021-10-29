Dorit Kemsley's husband PK welcomes investigators into home after robbery

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley's husband Paul "PK" Kemsley is helping out authorities after their home was broken into.

The reality star's home in Encino, California was robbed late Wednesday while she and her children were in the house. The star was reportedly held at gunpoint by three men who broke into the home by shattering a glass door downstairs.

The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 27. There were three male suspects, and an unknown amount of property was stolen.

In new photos from Friday morning, PK, 54, could be seen greeting police detectives and letting them into the family home after the robbery.

PK was in the United Kingdom — where he's originally from — when the robbery happened.

Kemsley and PK share two children: 7-year-old son Jagger and 5-year-old daughter Phoenix. They married in 2015.

He shared a photo of himself and his family on Instagram on Friday morning to update fans.

"Dear Friend's and Followers," he began in the caption. "I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love. We can’t respond to every message (I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)....So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok."

He added that they "are all together and will get through this."

"The babies are great they are … totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly," he continued.

According to the DailyMail, Kemsley, 45, was sleeping when the men broke in. They broke through a door downstairs and entered her bedroom. She reportedly begged them, "Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I'm a mother."

One of the men allegedly said, "Kill her." The burglars ransacked the house for 20 minutes and left with Kemsley's jewelry and handbags.

Kemsley had just returned from a wedding in London on Tuesday.

After the men left, she called 911 and PK, who was still in London. A source said she is "traumatized" by the incident.

Representatives for the star and "Real Housewives" home network Bravo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The designer's co-stars rushed to her side on Thursday after the home invasion.

Access Hollywood captured footage of Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards — whose own home was broken into in 2018 — showing up at their friend's home to offer support.

