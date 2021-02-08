Donald Trump banned from rejoining SAG-AFTRA after resigning amid disciplinary action vote

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists pushed a resolution banning former President Donald Trump from ever reapplying for admission.

Last week, Trump issued a statement announcing his resignation from the organization after the SAG-AFTRA board voted overwhelmingly to take action against the former president for violating the union’s membership guidelines in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

The board met on Saturday via Zoom videoconference and passed the resolution that effectively bars Trump from any and all potential readmission to SAG-AFTRA. The group cites Trump's "antagonism of the union’s journalist members and disregard for the values and integrity of the union" as the reason for the resolution.

"Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step," said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. "It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all."

Fox News exclusively obtained the letter sent to Carteris, slamming the union, the media and news organizations before it could vote to expel Trump.

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!" Trump wrote.

He added: "While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!"

Trump also credited himself with reviving the cable-news industry thanks to his foray into politics.

"Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union," Trump wrote. "Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me—besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas—as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’"

The former president also mocked the group’s policies before finally issuing his resignation.

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union," Trump wrote. "As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resigning from SAG-AFTRA."

Carteris and National Executive Director David Whit released a statement, shortly after Trump's resignation from the union.

"Thank you," they wrote.

However, it seems they almost immediately got the ball rolling to further ensure Trump would never return to SAG-AFTRA by way of his latest resolution.