Dominic West relates to King Charles infidelity scandal after 'The Crown' star's drama with Lily James

Dominic West found common ground with King Charles while portraying the British royal on the hit series, "The Crown."

West recalled the "freezing moment" when his name surfaced in the media in connection with rumored infidelity with his "The Pursuit of Love" co-star Lily James four years ago.

"I'd had a very acute understanding of what it's like to feel the horror of your name or your photograph coming up in the newspapers," West said in a recent interview with The Sunday Times. "There is that dreadful freezing moment when something is being revealed about you. I think anyone can understand how that feels."

Dominic alluded to the cheating rumors that began to swirl about him and James. In October 2020, photos surfaced of the actors embracing in a very affectionate outing, sightseeing around Rome, Italy, on a scooter and enjoying lunch. West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010, and they share four kids together.

‘THE CROWN’ TAKES ON KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM ROMANCE: ‘KNIVES WERE OUT FOR KATE’

"I'd been through it a couple of years previously, and it must have informed how I approached (the role)," West told the outlet. "That gut feeling of horror isn't something you get inured to."

West called the romance rumors an "absurd situation," and noted that it was hard for his wife and children, but they were able to get to a point where they could laugh about the situation.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It was deeply stressful for my wife and my kids, but there were lighter moments," he said.

West continued, "I hesitate to speak on my wife's behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her. But we do joke about it sometimes. Because whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were 'putting on a show of unity.' … And so, when we go out, we do sort of say, 'Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During the scandal, West and FitzGerald stepped outside their home and kissed in front of reporters. "Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together," they insisted in a letter left outside at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dominic took on the role as Prince Charles in seasons five and six of "The Crown." During that time period in the historical drama, Charles faced heavy scrutiny about his relationship with Camilla Bowles, portrayed by Olivia Williams, while he was married to Princess Diana.