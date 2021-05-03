Lily James breaks her silence after Dominic West kissing photo scandal: ‘There is a lot to say’

Lily James isn’t quite ready to speak out about those photos.

In late 2020 Dominic West was photographed kissing the actress while at a cozy lunch with their friend and manager, Angharad Wood. However, "The Affair" actor is still married to his wife of 10 years, landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald.

The pair were in Rome to film their TV miniseries titled "The Pursuit of Love."

After those images surfaced, the 51-year-old and his spouse, 49, confirmed they were still together. However, the "Cinderella" and "Mamma Mia!" star stayed mum, until now.

During an interview with The Guardian on Sunday, the 32-year-old acknowledged the subject seven months later after the topic about the "media storm" was brought up.

"Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that," said James. "There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid."

At the time of the scandal, a source told E! News James was embarrassed by the media scrutiny and yearned to move on.

"She’s mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing," the insider alleged. "She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married. She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly."

During the scandal, West and FitzGerald stepped outside of their home and kissed in front of reporters.

"Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together," they insisted in a letter left outside.

E! News noted that James has attempted to move on from the scandal. In addition to keeping busy with new roles, she appears to be dating Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman.

As for West, he and FitzGerald most recently put up a united front on Christmas when they shared a photo together at Glin Castle via Instagram.