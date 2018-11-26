Dolly Parton talks retirement: 'I hope I fall dead in the middle of a song'

Dolly Parton has been performing and entertaining fans for decades, and she has no plans to stop any time soon.

In a recent interview with People, Parton, 72, opened up about her thoughts on retirement and whether she ever plans to hang up her guitar. Fortunately for fans, the star doesn’t seem to be entertaining the idea of slowing down any time soon.

“It’ll happen when it happens. That’s how I feel,” she told the outlet. “I am grateful that I am still here. So many people have more talent than I’ve ever dreamed of having that never get to see dreams come true.”

The star went on to describe that she’s happy to continue doing work that she loves and, therefore, has not given any thought to retiring. Once pressed, however, she did admit that there’s one thing that could get her to walk back her busy schedule.

“If my husband needed me, or someone in my family, I would put him first,” she said. “I’ve always put myself first and my career first, but if something were to happen to him, I would pull back on that.”

Even if that were the case, though, the star says she’d still find a way to keep busy.

“I just hope I fall dead in the middle of a song, hopefully one I wrote, right on stage. That’s the way I go!”