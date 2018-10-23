Dolly Parton says she's afraid of flying: 'I’m not ashamed of it'

Dolly Parton isn't afraid of adventure — she's written books, starred in films, opened her own theme park and rarely stops trying new things — but she's not fearless.

The country music icon reveals on the Bobby Bones Show that she's actually afraid of flying.

"I’ll tell everyone, I don’t care," Parton admits in a radio interview that was also filmed. "I’m not ashamed of it. I don’t like to fly."

Hilariously, she adds: "I'm like my daddy. I don’t want to go no higher up than pulling corn and no lower down than pickin' taters."

Parton says that in addition to just not liking the idea of being so high, she actually suffers from motion sickness and doesn't do well with in-flight turbulence.

"I don’t know if I’m just a scaredy cat or just the motion,” she shares. "It’s probably a little bit both. I don’t like that helpless feeling that I can’t get out if I want to. I want to be on the ground. If I want to stop, I want to get out. You can’t very well go up to the pilot and say, 'I wanna get out now.'"

Of course, being a megastar with her hands in so many baskets makes it that much harder to avoid planes.

"When I do fly, I fly private jet because it's hard doing commercial anymore, because its such a zoo anyway," she continues. "I just take my bus anytime I can."

Parton is currently on a media blitz spreading the news about her new Netflix film, "Dumplin’," the soundtrack for which not only offers Parton, but also collaborators Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss and Elle King.



