Dolly Parton passing on statue in Tennessee Capitol should be respected, say Tenn. rep

On Thursday, Dolly Parton asked legislators to remove a bill that proposed for a statue of herself to be installed on Tennessee State Capitol grounds.

Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Faison responded to her request and told TMZ that her wishes should be respected.

The country music legend, 75, posted a message on Twitter asking her home state to stop the bill even though she is "honored and humbled" by the gesture.

"I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration," her statement read.

"Given all that is going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I'm gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I'm certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean," Parton concluded.

In June, an online petition was filed suggesting that a statue of Parton replace those dedicated to Confederate officers.

"Tennessee is littered with statues memorializing confederate officers," the petition reads. "History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorize those who do not deserve our praise. Instead, let us honor a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton."

The petition cited her music and philanthropy as reasons for her potential recognition.

Recently, the "9 to 5" singer has been praised publicly for her $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University's coronavirus research, which helped Moderna develop a vaccine that they've said is nearly 95% effective, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

Parton spoke to "Today" about the vaccine and the role she's credited with playing in its development.

"I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else," she said. "When I donated the money to the COVID[-19] fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is! Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon."