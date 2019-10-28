Dolly Parton wanted Miley Cyrus cast as Jolene before Julianne Hough landed ‘Heartstrings’ gig

Dolly Parton was bummed out she wasn’t able to snatch up one particular actress to portray the character Jolene when the legendary singer was pulling together her new Netflix anthology series, “Heartstrings.”

The “9 to 5” crooner told Entertainment Tonight on Monday in Tennessee that she had hoped her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus would be available to act in the series – a role that ultimately went to Julianne Hough, 31.

"Years back when I used to think of Jolene, you know, before Julianne came on, I used to think ... I'd love – Miley would have been great at that as well," Parton told the outlet. "But Miley was doing other things."

The iconic country songstress explained that she took her time in selecting someone to play Jolene, having gone through “a lot of people” before making the call to the “America’s Got Talent” judge.

"We wanted it to be someone that kind of was described in the song, with auburn hair, ivory skin, the emerald green eyes, which she had all of that," said Parton, 73. "All she had to do was put on this beautiful red hair and she was the most beautiful Jolene you could ever, ever get."

"She's such a great little actress," Parton continued about the actress and dancer. "She's just got such a great spirit and she's a great singer."

The “Jolene” episode of “Heartstrings” will tell the story of a bond formed by two women who wind up entangled in the notable love triangle, according to the outlet. The episode also stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley and sees Parton taking on a role where she sings alongside Hough.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Parton will appear as a character named Babe in the episode.

Babe runs the local bar where Jolene, “a flirtatious free spirit with aspirations of escaping her small hometown of Coventry, Ga., to follow her dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter,” works.

Babe will reportedly serve as a maternal figure to Jolene in the show.

"I wrote a song for us to do as a duet in a club," offered Parton. "So, the fact that we got to do a duet was just a joy for us."

Parton said Hough did more than hold her own during their performance together, adding that the former “Dancing With the Stars” judge and Parton connected on a level Parton didn’t anticipate.

"She was very sure of herself and she knows she's a star in her own right," Parton said of Hough. "I think we just love being together. I don't think she was thinking that she was singing with Dolly Parton, she was just getting to sing with another female artist... [We're] very compatible and our voices really blended really well, so we just got into it as just singers and loved it."

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” is slated to begin streaming its eight-episode season on Nov. 22 on Netflix.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.