Julianne Hough stuns as Jolene in Dolly Parton 'Heartstrings' sneak peek

Julianne Hough embodies the redheaded temptress Jolene in "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings."

In images newly released from Netflix, Parton, 73, is pictured with Hough, 31, who stars as the inspiration for Parton's signature country ballad.

Hough rocks auburn locks and a series of crop tops for the role in the anthology series.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Parton will appear as a character named Babe in the episode.

Babe runs the local bar where Jolene, “a flirtatious free spirit with aspirations of escaping her small hometown of Coventry, Ga., to follow her dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter,” works.

Babe will reportedly serve as a maternal figure to Jolene in the show.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley will also appear in the episode as a woman pulled into Jolene's world after becoming president of the Coventry Women’s League.

Actor Dallas Roberts plays a husband in the series going through a midlife crisis and questioning how happy he is in his marriage.

"Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" drops on Netflix on Nov. 22.