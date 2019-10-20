Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Dolly Parton
Published

Julianne Hough stuns as Jolene in Dolly Parton 'Heartstrings' sneak peek

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
close
Dolly Parton talks sexual harassment, feminism and why she avoids politicsVideo

Dolly Parton talks sexual harassment, feminism and why she avoids politics

Country legend Dolly Parton is clearing the air, making known her views on the #MeToo movement and feminism in general. Parton said she has experienced sexual harassment but most likely not to the extent as other women who have spoken up had. The country singer also says that she relates to feminists but is hesitant to label herself as one because she never saw herself in that way.

Julianne Hough embodies the redheaded temptress Jolene in "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings."

In images newly released from Netflix, Parton, 73, is pictured with Hough, 31, who stars as the inspiration for Parton's signature country ballad.

Hough rocks auburn locks and a series of crop tops for the role in the anthology series.

DOLLY PARTON MAKES 50 YEARS AS GRAND OLE OPRY MEMBER

Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton appear in "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" for Netflix. Hough stars as the subject of Parton's smash "Jolene" in the streaming series.

Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton appear in "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" for Netflix. Hough stars as the subject of Parton's smash "Jolene" in the streaming series. (Netflix)

DOLLY PARTON SAYS SHE’S BEEN ‘HARASSED’ AND ‘HAD TO PUT UP WITH A LOT OF BS’ IN CAREER

Entertainment Weekly reports that Parton will appear as a character named Babe in the episode.

Babe runs the local bar where Jolene, “a flirtatious free spirit with aspirations of escaping her small hometown of Coventry, Ga., to follow her dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter,” works.

Babe will reportedly serve as a maternal figure to Jolene in the show.

JULIANNE HOUGH POSES NUDE, OPENS UP ABOUT HER SEXUALITY

Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton appear in "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" for Netflix. Hough stars as the subject of Parton's smash "Jolene" in the streaming series.

Julianne Hough and Dolly Parton appear in "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" for Netflix. Hough stars as the subject of Parton's smash "Jolene" in the streaming series. (Netflix)

DOLLY PARTON'S FAITH-BASED SONG'S NEW MESSAGE: 'GOD LOVES US'

Kimberly Williams-Paisley will also appear in the episode as a woman pulled into Jolene's world after becoming president of the Coventry Women’s League.

Actor Dallas Roberts plays a husband in the series going through a midlife crisis and questioning how happy he is in his marriage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" drops on Netflix on Nov. 22.