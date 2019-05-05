Randy Travis celebrates 60th birthday at Grand Ole Opry

Randy Travis, who turned 60 on Saturday (May 4) made a rare public appearance that evening at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, where he celebrated on stage with a big smile, and sang the final "Amen" in his signature song "Forever and Ever, Amen."

The touching moment was reminiscent of a similar one in 2016 at the CMA Awards, when an all-star cast of artists handed him the mic during the show's opening medley, allowing him to sing the last notes.

Travis was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1986. Six years ago, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer suffered a catastrophic stroke that affected his speech, mobility and ability to sing. He's doing much better now, but his performance forays are still few and far between. He does, however, show up on a regular basis out and about to support other musicians — sometimes even joining them on stage to say hello.

The country legend has written a new book titled "Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life," which is set for release May 14 and looks back at the considerable highs and lows of his life, including his rise to fame and the downward spiral that eventually led to his stroke and long recovery.

“I didn’t really feel I had a book to write until I stood on the distant shore and looked back over the ripples my life has made — on myself and on others. My songs were the stories of my life and I learned from those who listened, they were theirs too — my fans inspired me and continue to do so,” Travis noted in a press release.