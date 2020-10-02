DJ Cookie Monsta, dubstep star, dead at 31

DJ Cookie Monsta -- real name Tony Cook -- has died. He was 31.

The popular dubstep DJ’s death was announced on Friday by his record label, Circus Records.

"Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us," the label wrote on Twitter. "We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day."

"All of our thoughts go to Tony's family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony's son Olly, the Mini Monsta," the statement added. "The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother."

Circus Records maintained that “out of respect for Tony’s family,” they would not be issuing any further comment.

Cook’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Many musicians and fellow DJs in the dubstep and EDM space had heavy hearts and took to social media to share their condolences following the shocking news.

"Damn... rip to the absolute legend cookie monsta, another reminder about how fragile life can be," wrote electronic artist Dirt Monkey.

DJ Gammer tweeted in response, “So upsetting :( all the love to his family and loved ones."

The UK duo KOVEN echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “We are honestly beyond devastated at the news just shared by circus records, the passing of Tony, Cookie Monsta. He was always so much fun to be around, he had a wonderful and caring soul. We are so so sad for this loss to everyone that knew him. Rest in peace."