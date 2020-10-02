Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough laid to rest at Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest three months after his death.

The late son of Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest alongside his grandfather, Elvis Presley, in Graceland.

“Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley,” the official Facebook page for Elvis’ Memphis home confirmed on Thursday.

The 27-year-old passed away on July 12th of this year. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office told Fox News that an autopsy revealed the cause of death was an "intraoral shotgun wound." His manner of death is listed as "suicide."

BENJAMIN KEOUGH STRUGGLED WITH PRESLEY FAMILY NAME 'PRESSURE,' SAYS FRIEND

Presley, 52, reacted to her son's death in a statement via her manager.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," said the statement sent to Fox News. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Keough was the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough. He was also the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and the brother of model and actress Riley Keough.

Compared to some of his family members, Keough lived a relatively spotlight-free life. He has one acting credit on IMDb, and TMZ reported that he had a $5 million record deal in 2009.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S SON, BENJAMIN KEOUGH, DEAD AT 27

He was also known for his striking resemblance to Elvis, which, according to the outlet, Presley once addressed.

"Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage," she said. "Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny."

Reportedly, Presley's song "Storm and Grace" is about Keough, whose middle name is Storm.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.