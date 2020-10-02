Archie Lyndhurst, 'So Awkward' star, dead at 19

Actor Archie Lyndhurst, known for his role on the Children's British Broadcasting Corporation (CBBC) show "So Awkward," has died. He was 19.

He was the son of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst from the British sitcom "Goodnight Sweetheart" and former ballet dancer Lucy Smith.

The network confirmed his death on Thursday. "We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness. Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show," the network said in a statement.

The Lyndhurst family also provided a statement to BBC saying they are "utterly grief-stricken and respectfully request privacy."

Archie's previous work included voice work for the video game "Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward" and he played the younger version of Jack Whitehall on the BBC comedy "Bad Education."

Whitehall paid tribute to the teen on social media.

"Every time I worked with Archie he was the same - passionate, generous and pitch perfect, he was loved by everyone on set," Whitehall wrote. "I have no doubt he would have had a long and illustrious career and would have continued lighting up the lives of all those who encountered him."

"The world has been robbed of a truly special soul," he continued. "He will never be forgotten, i feel utterly devastated that he is gone but i also feel so blessed to have met him."

Some of Archie's "So Awkward" castmates also penned sweet messages to the late star.

“Archie, I can’t even believe I am writing this. It’s taken me a while to be able to find things to say as I am at an absolute loss for words. You were the most beautiful soul I have ever known, the most unique, loving and caring person on this planet,” Cleo Demetriou wrote.

"To my brother Archie. I still can’t quite comprehend that you have passed. You still had so much life to live and I’d give anything for you to keep on living it. My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro," said Samuel Small.

"Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him. Archie’s my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is," he added.