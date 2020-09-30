Everything coming to Disney+ in October 2020

As another month comes to a close, it’s time to take stock of what’s ahead on popular streaming apps like Disney+.

When September officially ends, the Halloween season begins and the ever-growing library of content from Disney will continue to expand to follow suit. However, perhaps the biggest thing coming from Disney+ this coming month is the highly anticipated of the original series “The Mandalorian” Season 2, set in the “Star Wars” universe.

Plus, users can look forward to more family-friendly titles like “Maleficent,” “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader,” which are all dropping in October to help round out your loved one’s movie night.

But, when the kids go to bed, mom and dad can catch up on the latest season of “The Simpsons” or “Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead.”

To help Disney fans plan out their October viewing, below is a rundown of everything coming to the Disney+ app in October 2020:

October 1

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons (s31)

Zenimation Extended Edition

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 102 - “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day At Disney Episode 144 - “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True Episode 308 - “Our Solar System”

October 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

The Right Stuff Episode 101 - “Sierra Hotel”

The Right Stuff Episode 203 - "Goodies"

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 103 - “Betty and the Beast”

Weird But True Episode 309 - “Cooking”

One Day At Disney Episode 145 - “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

October 16

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (s3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds

The Right Stuff Episode 103 - “Single Combat Warrior”

One Day At Disney Episode 146 - “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 104 - “Meet the Mandrills”

Meet the Chimps

Weird But True Episode 310 - “Explorers”

October 23

Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 105 - “Aardvark Love!”

Once Upon a Snowman

The Big Fib New Episodes 116 - 130

The Right Stuff Episode 104 - “Advent”

Weird But True Episode 311 - “Scuba Diving”

One Day At Disney Episode 147- “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”

October 30

Disney the Owl House (s1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (s1)

The Mandalorian (s2)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 106 - “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”

The Right Stuff Episode 105 - “The Kona Kai Seance”

Weird But True Episode 312 - “Camping”

One Day At Disney Episode 148 - “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”