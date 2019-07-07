Disney releases live action 'Mulan' trailer

Mulan is ready to bring honor to us all.

During halftime of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Disney released a new teaser for the upcoming live action remake of “Mulan,” starring Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei. In the teaser, Yifei shows off her sword-fighting skills as she gets ready to take on the battlefield and any new suitors that come her way (the original film’s matchmaking scene plays prominently in the teaser).

DISNEY UNVEILS FIRST LOOK AT LIVE ACTION 'MULAN'

Mulan’s horse Khan also makes a short appearance at the beginning of the video, which features a classic conversation between Mulan and her parents.

“The matchmaker has found you an auspicious match,” her mother says.

GONG LI, JET LI JOIN LIVE ACTION 'MULAN'

“Yes, I will bring honor to us all,” she replies as faint notes from the classic Disney song of the same name play in the background.

'MULAN' LIVE ACTION REMAKE PUSHED TO MARCH 2020 RELEASE

Noticeably absent from the trailer are the original film’s dynamic animal duo, Eddie Murphy’s dragon character Mushu and Mulan’s lucky cricket Cri-Kee. Other stars in the film include Jet Li who will play the emperor of China, Gong Li who will portray a powerful witch and Donnie Yen who will play Mulan’s mentor, Commander Tung. Yoson An will also make an appearance as Chen Honghui, a confident and ambitious recruit who becomes Mulan’s ally and eventual love interest.

DISNEY LIVE ACTION 'MULAN' CASTS 'ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY' ACTOR DONNIE YEN

The new film is a live-action remake of the 1998 classic animated film about a female Chinese warrior. “Mulan” is set to hit theaters March 27, 2020 with Niki Carois directing.