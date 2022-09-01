Expand / Collapse search
Dionne Warwick has epic reaction to being mistaken for Gladys Knight

Warwick was accidentally identified as Knight at the US Open

By Janelle Ash
Dionne Warwick had the perfect response after being mistaken for Gladys Knight on television at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.

ESPN commentators Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin mistook the legendary musician for Knight, 78, when the camera panned to Warwick as Serena Williams took on Anett Kontaveit on the tennis court.

"Got some more stars," Rubin said. "Gladys Knight," Carillo said as the camera captured Warwick, with Rubin agreeing.

Warwick, 81, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to poke some fun at the mistake.

US OPEN 2022: SERENA WILLIAMS CHEERED ON BY CELEBRITY FANS INCLUDING ZENDAYA, TIGER WOODS

"Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk on by but will say a little prayer for you," she wrote, adding a laughing and straight-face emoji.

Dionne Warwick, left, was mistaken for Gladys Knight by ESPN commentators at the U.S. Open.

Dionne Warwick, left, was mistaken for Gladys Knight by ESPN commentators at the U.S. Open. (Getty Images)

Rubin explained the error, tweeting, "Too bad I was initially looking at the court (where Auntie Gladys was in the stands) and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne... mistake was immediately corrected."

Several other big-name celebrities were in the crowd on Wednesday night to cheer Williams on.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Jared Leto, Seal and Tiger Woods were among the stars seen at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Court.

Dionne Warwick, left, looks on during the second-round match between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit at the U.S. Open.

Dionne Warwick, left, looks on during the second-round match between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit at the U.S. Open. (Matthew Stockman)

Williams, 40, revealed that she may retire after this Grand Slam to focus on her personal life, including family and other business endeavors.

This was the second time Warwick took to Twitter after big events this week. Following the VMAs on Sunday, the "Walk on By" singer tweeted about Yung Gravy, who went viral for attending the award show with TikTok star Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling.

"Young Gravy? Like the food? ?? ???" Warwick wrote. After misspelling the artist’s stage name, she posted a follow-up tweet that read, "I have just learned that it is "Yung" and not "Young". I am still confused about the gravy. Okay."

Gravy, 29, stunned viewers when he arrived at the VMAs with Easterling as his date.

"We met online and connected right away," he shared with E! News following his performance at the pre-show.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

