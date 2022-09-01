US Open 2022: Serena Williams cheered on by celebrity fans including Zendaya, Tiger Woods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Celebrities continued to show their support for tennis superstar Serena Williams at the U.S. Open 2022.

During Williams' second round of the annual championship, she defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Court.

Williams, 40, revealed that she may retire after this Grand Slam to focus on her personal life, including family and other business endeavors.

Here is a look at the star-studded stadium that cheered Williams to victory.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were in good spirits following their reconciliation.

The "Zoolander" co-stars were spotted enjoying the tennis tournament, as they appeared cozy in the stadium and smiling.

Stiller, 56, and Taylor, 51, called it quits in 2017. However, they rekindled their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic, while quarantining with their two kids – daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17.

Zendaya

"Euphoria" actress Zendaya was seen enthusiastically cheering at the U.S. Open, alongside her mother Claire Stoermer and assistant Darnell Appling.

Zendaya rocked a silk floral laced dress with a high side slit, pairing her outfit with a cozy oversized black knit sweater and black boots.

The "Dune" star topped off her look with gold wire-framed glasses to get a better view of tennis superstar Williams’ triumphant win.

Jared Leto

"House of Gucci" actor Jared Leto was seen enjoying the sporting event, as Williams and Kontaviet competed against one another.

Leto was seen meeting a friend in the star-studded stadium while he donned a graphic T-shirt and what appears to be Gucci track pants.

The "Morbius" star accessorized with a black and yellow smiley-faced trucker hat and tied a hot pink bandana around his neck.

Gigi and Bella Hadid

The Hadid sisters showed off their sporty side as they supported Williams at the U.S. Open.

Gigi, 27, stunned in an all-red jumpsuit and gold-rimmed sunglasses, while her sister Bella, 25, rocked a white Nike track jacket with a low-rise khaki cargo skirt. She wore white tube socks, brown sneakers and had her hair pulled back with a zigzag comb headband.

The supermodel sisters were seen enthusiastically cheering at the popular match.

Seal

The U.S. Open match gets the "seal" of approval from the famed musician.

After the British-born singer reunited with his daughter Leni Klum, 18, Seal was all smiles at the U.S. Open.

Seal shares his 18-year-old daughter with supermodel Heidi Klum, as the father-daughter duo was seen linked up ahead of the tennis tournament.

Tiger Woods

From one athlete to another, golf legend Tiger Woods delivered a fist pump to cheer on tennis star Williams.

Woods was seated in the same boxed seat as Serena’s sister, Venus, as the two greeted each other with a hug during the tournament.

The golf star sported a black T-shirt with a grey Nike baseball cap.