Celebrity News
Published

US Open 2022: Serena Williams cheered on by celebrity fans including Zendaya, Tiger Woods

From golf legends to 'Dodgeball' stars, celebrities showed up supporting Williams at the Open

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Celebrities continued to show their support for tennis superstar Serena Williams at the U.S. Open 2022. 

During Williams' second round of the annual championship, she defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Court.

Williams, 40, revealed that she may retire after this Grand Slam to focus on her personal life, including family and other business endeavors.

Here is a look at the star-studded stadium that cheered Williams to victory.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were in good spirits following their reconciliation. 

The "Zoolander" co-stars were spotted enjoying the tennis tournament, as they appeared cozy in the stadium and smiling.

Stiller, 56, and Taylor, 51, called it quits in 2017. However, they rekindled their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic, while quarantining with their two kids – daughter Ella, 20, and son Quinlin, 17.

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor appeared to be a good match following their reconciliation, as the couple was seen enjoying the U.S. Open. 

Zendaya 

"Euphoria" actress Zendaya was seen enthusiastically cheering at the U.S. Open, alongside her mother Claire Stoermer and assistant Darnell Appling. 

Zendaya rocked a silk floral laced dress with a high side slit, pairing her outfit with a cozy oversized black knit sweater and black boots.

The "Dune" star topped off her look with gold wire-framed glasses to get a better view of tennis superstar Williams’ triumphant win. 

"Euphoria" actress Zendaya was seen enthusiastically cheering at the U.S. Open.

Jared Leto

"House of Gucci" actor Jared Leto was seen enjoying the sporting event, as Williams and Kontaviet competed against one another. 

Leto was seen meeting a friend in the star-studded stadium while he donned a graphic T-shirt and what appears to be Gucci track pants. 

The "Morbius" star accessorized with a black and yellow smiley-faced trucker hat and tied a hot pink bandana around his neck. 

"House of Gucci" actor Jared Leto was seen enjoying the sporting event, as Williams and Kontaviet competed against one another. 

Gigi and Bella Hadid 

The Hadid sisters showed off their sporty side as they supported Williams at the U.S. Open. 

Gigi, 27, stunned in an all-red jumpsuit and gold-rimmed sunglasses, while her sister Bella, 25, rocked a white Nike track jacket with a low-rise khaki cargo skirt. She wore white tube socks, brown sneakers and had her hair pulled back with a zigzag comb headband. 

The supermodel sisters were seen enthusiastically cheering at the popular match. 

Gigi Hadid, 27, stunned in an all-red jumpsuit and gold-rimmed sunglasses, while her sister Bella, 25, rocked a white Nike track jacket with a low-rise khaki cargo skirt at the U.S. Open.

Seal 

The U.S. Open match gets the "seal" of approval from the famed musician. 

After the British-born singer reunited with his daughter Leni Klum, 18, Seal was all smiles at the U.S. Open. 

Seal shares his 18-year-old daughter with supermodel Heidi Klum, as the father-daughter duo was seen linked up ahead of the tennis tournament.

After the British-born singer reunited with his daughter Leni Klum, 18, Seal was all smiles at the U.S. Open. 

Tiger Woods

From one athlete to another, golf legend Tiger Woods delivered a fist pump to cheer on tennis star Williams. 

Woods was seated in the same boxed seat as Serena’s sister, Venus, as the two greeted each other with a hug during the tournament. 

The golf star sported a black T-shirt with a grey Nike baseball cap. 

Golf legend Tiger Woods delivered a fist pump to cheer on tennis star Williams. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending