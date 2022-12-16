Dino Danelli, drummer for rock band The Rascals, dead at 78

Dino Danelli, the drummer for the 1960s band The Rascals, has died. He was 78.

His death was announced Dec. 15 by Danelli's spokesman Joe Russo on Danelli's Facebook page.

"Our beloved Dino passed away today. I will say more in the near future about his incredible talent and share experiences from his life he relayed to me, as well as ones we spent as friends and collaborators," the statement began.

"I hope you will all continue to appreciate his talent and send him your love. Thank you for supporting his various endeavors throughout his career," it continued. "You all made it possible for him to live his dream, which was to be a musician and artist. Blessings to you all."

Danelli's friend and Rascals guitarist Gene Cornish shared his sadness with fans on social media writing, "It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli. He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest In Peace Dino I love you brother."

In a separate post, Cornish thanked fans for their support during such a difficult time.

"I wish I could answer all of your questions but as most of you know Dino was a very private person," he added. "I will say this, Dino never cared about being a ‘rock star’ it was always about the music and art for him. Everything else was window dressing to him."

Danelli and Cornish co-founded the band as the Young Rascals in 1965 with keyboardist Felix Cavaliere and percussionist Eddie Brigati. The New Jersey band debuted with "I Ain’t Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore." They went on to release eight Top 20 singles, including the No. 1 hits "Good Lovin,’" "Groovin’" and "People Got to Be Free."

After their first three albums, the band changed their name to The Rascals for their fourth record, "Once Upon A Dream" in 1968.

Cornish and Brigati left the band after their seventh album release, but Danelli and Cavaliere stayed on for The Rascals' entire run.

The band officially split in 1972 after their ninth studio album, "The Island Of Real."

However, the original band did play together again in 1997 when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. All four of the original band members performed their songs "Good Lovin," "Groovin," "How Can I Be Sure" and "People Got To Be Free" at their induction ceremony.

The ‘60s band reunited again in Dec. 2012 for their first public performance in over 40 years. "The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream" event took place at the Capitol Theater in New York and was produced and directed by Bruce Springsteen's E Street band guitarist Steven Van Zandt and Maureen Van Zandt.

The Rascals took the show on the road, touring together in 2013.