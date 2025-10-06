Diddy's prison sentence sparks former Danity Kane member to issue dire warning about music industry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former protégé Aubrey O'Day issued a warning for aspiring artists after the rapper was handed a four-year prison sentence Friday.

O'Day, who was part of the Diddy-backed girl group Danity Kane, gave a "cautionary reminder" to young musicians to pay attention to how they are being treated by people in positions of power.

"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams," she wrote in a statement posted on X. "The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court's sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured."

"The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back," O'Day said.

Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison on federal prostitution charges Friday. Federal Judge Arun Subramanian imposed five years of supervised release and the rapper was hit with a $500,000 fine.

O'Day worked with Combs on Season 3 of "Making the Band." Danity Kane was formed with O'Day, D. Woods, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard and Aundrea Fimbres. Some of the women – including O'Day – have come forward to call out Diddy's alleged behavior in the years since.

"No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain," O'Day's statement continued. "Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims."

"Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety," she noted. "If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity."

Before handing down the sentence, Subramanian acknowledged Diddy's difficult upbringing and devotion to his family. He said that after considering "all of your history and with respect to freak offs and hotel nights," he determined a significant sentence was warranted.

"Court rejects that these were just intimate consensual experiences or a sex, drugs and rock-and-roll story," Subramanian said. "You abused power and control over women you had relationships with."

Subramanian added, "Why did it happen so long? Because you had power and resources. You were no John. You were more than that. Even if your currency was your own desire. On deterrence, requires a significant sentence."

When the judge imposed his sentence, Diddy had no reaction. He sat silently, looking forward with his hands folded in his lap.

Days before Diddy was set to appear in court for his sentencing, Subramanian rejected the rapper's last-ditch request for a new trial and demand for a full acquittal. The federal judge said the prosecution provided "overwhelming evidence" of Diddy's guilt on the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

