Diddy accuser claims pro-athlete intervened during sexual assault at star-studded party: lawsuit

A professional athlete allegedly stopped an "intoxicated" Sean "Diddy" Combs from sexually assaulting an unidentified man at a celebrity-filled party in 2022, according to a new lawsuit.

The man, who had formed a professional business relationship with Combs at the time, was invited to a promotional party for the rapper's liquor business – Ciroc. Identified only as John Doe, the alleged victim claimed he was invited to the party by Combs to interact with other "high-profile guests" in the entertainment industry.

Combs invited the man into his office during the party, and the alleged victim believed the two were about to have a "discussion about business," according to the lawsuit. "However, Plaintiff immediately realized Combs was intoxicated and acting strangely," the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News Digital, noted. "Combs began awkwardly moving closer to Plaintiff. As he did so, Combs removed his pants and exposed his genitals to Plaintiff. Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed Plaintiff’s genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner.

"The situation escalated until another individual, Professional Athlete A, entered the office and, intervened which ended the Combs’ assault of Plaintiff," the lawsuit read. "At this moment, Plaintiff escaped from Combs and left the office. After escaping the office, Plaintiff left the party to return home."

John Doe claimed he had been "shocked and disoriented" after the unwanted sexual encounter and that he had been "frozen momentarily" by the "weirdly inappropriate sexual advance."

The alleged victim is requesting a trial by jury to determine "compensatory damages for all physical injuries, emotional distress, psychological harm, anxiety, humiliation, physical and emotional pain and suffering, family and social disruption, and other harm."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Combs' team for comment. The legal team previously denied that Combs sexually abused anyone, including minors.

"As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," Combs' attorney, Erica Wolff, stated. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in an indictment unsealed on Sept. 17. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities allege Combs ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

His legal team requested an order "prohibiting further extrajudicial statements" from potential government witnesses and their lawyers in a letter dated Oct. 20 as civil lawsuits against Combs continue to stack up.

"Mr. Combs has a constitutional right to a fair trial, free from the influence of prejudicial statements in the press," the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital, stated.

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Combs' trial to begin on May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Combs' legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense. The U.S. Attorney's Office also noted the investigation is ongoing and pointed to the possibility of a superseding indictment, which could lengthen the trial.

