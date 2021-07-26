Diane Sawyer says she’s ‘in’ to date Ted Lasso following joke in Apple TV+ comedy

Diane Sawyer has responded to a joke made about her in the season two premiere of "Ted Lasso."

In the most recent episode of the Apple TV+ comedy, Jason Sudeikis’ titular protagonist is asked whether he’d like a cocktail and responds with, "Oh, the same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date: ‘Yes, please.’"

The 75-year-old journalism icon caught wind of the joke and took to Twitter to sweetly respond.

"Dear @TedLasso – I’m in. Your move," she tweeted alongside the clip from the show featuring the joke.

The official Twitter account for the show – which tweets from the perspective of Lasso – responded to Sawyer’s proposal.

"Oh my…you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala," read the response. "Any chance you like biscuits?"

Biscuits are a running joke in "Ted Lasso," as the newbie soccer coach routinely brings such snacks to his boss, UK soccer team owner Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham.

Sawyer was widowed in 2014 with the death of her husband Mike Nichols. Though fictional, of course, the "Ted Lasso" plot includes the main character struggling to face an impending divorce.

"Ted Lasso" stars Sudeikis as an American football coach who is recruited to move to the UK to coach a soccer team that Welton hopes to sink after her divorce.

However, throughout the first season, Lasso’s infectious positive attitude is not only able to change Welton’s mind, but also rally the failing team.

The show has been a huge hit and is among Apple TV+’s buzziest original programs.

Hot off 20 Emmy nominations, "Ted Lasso" stars Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Juno Temple alongside Sudeikis and Waddingham – all of whom were nominated for Emmys of their own this year.

Season two of the hit sitcom premiered on July 23, with new episodes dropping on the streamer every Friday.