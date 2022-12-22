Diane McBain, Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ costar and ‘Batman’ actress, dead at 81

Diane McBain, a ‘60s star who befriended Elvis Presley on the set of "Spinout" and played Pinky Pinkston in "Batman," has died. She was 81.

The actress passed away on Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer, her friend and writing partner Michael Gregg Michaud confirmed to Fox News Digital. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

"She was a wonderful person and friend," said Michaud, who co-wrote her 2014 memoir "Famous Enough." "I will miss her terribly."

McBain was born in Cleveland on May 18, 1941. She moved with her family to Glendale, California in 1944. During a theater performance at Glendale High School, McBain was discovered by a talent scout when she was 17. On her 18th birthday, she was signed by Warner Bros. to a seven-year contract.

Following a short stint as a model for both commercials and print ads, the actress made her TV debut in 1959 on the Western series "Maverick." She appeared in several TV shows including "The Alaskans," "Sugarfoot," "Lawman," "77 Sunset Strip," "Hawaiian Eye" and "Bourbon Street Beat."

Her first film role was the 1960 historical drama "Ice Palace," which starred Richard Burton. She beat out Shirley Knight for the lead in 1961’s "Claudelle Inglish." She then appeared in 1962’s "Black Gold," 1963’s "The Caretakers" with Joan Crawford and "Mary Mary" with Debbie Reynolds that same year.

She turned down a small role in 1964’s "Sex and the Single Girl" because, according to McBain, "I was doing leads and thought this wasn’t a good idea." The film starred Natalie Wood, Tony Curtis, Henry Fonda and Lauren Bacall, among others.

She famously worked with Presley in 1966’s "Spinout," where her character battles it out for the singer’s affection.

"I loved Elvis," McBain told Fox News Digital in May of this year. "He was wonderful. He was in good shape at that time. I remember him being tall, slender and so beautiful. I mean, what a beautiful man. And he had this beautiful voice. I liked him a lot. He probably had affairs with some actresses or co-stars, but not with me. I think he just liked brunettes, and I was a blonde, so he wasn’t interested in me. But we had a really nice friendship on set."

"He was a spiritual guy, and he loved to read anything about being spiritual," she continued. "He wasn’t so much religious, but spiritual. And I, too, was fascinated by those things. So we bonded over that. We used to exchange books on set, and it was great fun. We would have conversations all the time about being spiritual. It was a good relationship, very solid. I just thought he was so terrific."

After the musical, McBain worked alongside another pop culture icon – Adam West. She played a stamp company queen who had a thing for pink in the live adaptation of "Batman" from 1966 until 1967.

"Well, unlike Elvis, I really didn’t get to know Adam that well," she explained. "He was the kind of actor who would go out, do his scenes and then lock himself in his dressing room. But I had a really fun time playing Pinky Pinkston. It was such a cute role. And I still get so many people who approach me about that role. I’m grateful for it. It brought people joy."

As she flourished in Hollywood, a smitten Aaron Spelling, whom she dated "for quite a bit," asked for her hand in marriage. She declined.

"He was a dear, sweet man," McBain explained. "I adored him. I would never say anything bad about him because he was always good to me. But I just wasn’t ready for something like that. Even after we broke up, he was still very good to me. He always hired me for his productions. I never had to worry for a long time after Warner Bros. because of him. He was that good to me. He was a very special person in my life. And maybe I appreciate him a lot more today than I did at the time."

"Looking back on it, he was just so amazing, the fact that he could still be so good to me even after things were over between us," she shared. "And whenever he saw me, he would always talk to me. It was a good friendship. I’ll always be grateful he was in my life."

McBain eventually said "I do" to fellow actor Rodney Burke in 1972. They welcomed a son, Evan Burke, in 1973. The couple called it quits in 1974.

McBain stayed busy acting in films like 1967's "Thunder Alley," 1968's "The Mini-Skirt Mob" and 1969's "Five the Hard Way." She also appeared in episodes of hit shows like "Hawaii Five-O," "Charlie's Angels," "Dallas," "Days of Our Lives" and "Knight Rider." Her last credited role was in 2001’s "Strong Medicine." She then set her sights on writing and wrote her first novel, "The Laughing Bear," in 2020.

"Despite her remarkable professional accomplishments," she was the most un-affected movie star I have ever known," said Michaud. "… Diane wrote a number of screenplays, and we often talked about the process – the beginning, the middle, and the end. Every story has an ending. I am heartbroken that my long story with Diane has come to an earthly end, but I’m sure we’ll see each other again."

According to Michaud, McBain is survived by her son, who was with her at the time of her death, and her goddaughter Mary Haber.