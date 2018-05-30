Diane Kruger is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus, report says

It seems like Diane Kruger has a baby on the way.

Kruger and boyfriend Norman Reedus are expecting their first child together, according to Us Weekly. Kruger recently looked to be hiding her growing baby bump in a flowing white gown at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

The big news comes after the 41-year-old German model and actress added to the speculation when she teased her fans by posting a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram captioned with a baby footprint emoji.

The two have been inseparable over the last two years, hitting the beach in Costa Rice last August and attending the U.S. Open in New York City last September. The Vogue cover girl and the “Walking Dead” star made their first official appearance as a couple on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet in January.

Kruger stopped drinking alcohol at events earlier in the year, according to Page Six, and while that didn’t raise any red flags at the time, the timeline certainly makes sense to those close to her now.

Kruger had previously been married to Guilluame Canet from 2001 to 2006 and also dated Joshua Jackson for a nearly decade from 2006 until their split in July 2016.

Meanwhile, Reedus, 49, will be adding to his growing family as he already shares a son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, 18, with model Helena Christensen whom he dated from 1998 to 2003.