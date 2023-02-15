Expand / Collapse search
Diane Keaton shares makeout montage of ‘all the men who were paid to kiss me'

The 'Maybe I Do' star, 77, has previously said she hasn't been on a date in more than a decade

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Diane Keaton shared a montage of kissing scenes from some of her best movies on Tuesday, with a tongue-in-cheek caption that read: "HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY TO ALL THE MEN WHO WERE PAID TO KISS ME." 

The 77-year-old, who has said she hasn’t dated in more than a decade, included clips of her locking lips with stars like Jack Nicholson, Keanu Reeves, Andy Garcia, Sam Shepard and Michael Douglas with Outcast's song "Happy Valentine's Day" in the background. 

The "Book Club" actress' Instagram post prompted a torrent of celebrity reaction with Melanie Griffith leaving four heart emojis and Jennifer Grey telling her to "GET IT!" 

Nancy Meyers, who directed "Something’s Gotta Give" in which Keaton kissed both Nicholson and Reeves, wrote, "Hilarious but as someone who was around for a few of those - those guys always wanted one more take."

In a recent interview promoting her new romantic comedy "Maybe I Do," Keaton told Extra she hadn’t been on a date in about 15 years. "They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine."

She added, "Someday, someone will marry me," and joked it could be one of the men at the press day for the movie. 

Diane Keaton has previously said she hasn't been on a date in more than 15 years. 

Diane Keaton has previously said she hasn't been on a date in more than 15 years.  (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

The "Father of the Bride" star previously said it had been longer since she’d ventured into dating, telling InStyle in 2019, "I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah."

Diane Keaton and Al Pacino starred in "The Godfather" together and also dated off and on. 

Diane Keaton and Al Pacino starred in "The Godfather" together and also dated off and on.  (Robin Platzer/Getty Images)

Keaton has never been married but has dated several famous men, including Warren Beatty and Al Pacino. 

Diane Keaton has locked lips on screen with a number of leading men in her career, including Jack Nicholson in "Something's Gotta Give." 

Diane Keaton has locked lips on screen with a number of leading men in her career, including Jack Nicholson in "Something's Gotta Give."  (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

"I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it, too," she told People in 2019. 

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report. 

