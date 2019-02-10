Diana Ross gives inspirational performance at the Grammys to celebrate her 75th birthday

Diana Ross took the Grammys stage for an uplifting celebration of her work as well as her upcoming 75th birthday.

The star, and longtime Grammys favorite, was introduced by her grandson, who captivated the crowd with a touch of humor and genuine admiration for this grandmother. After her family-friendly introduction, Ross took the stage wearing a flowing bright red chiffon. She told the audience Sunday night that "when I was a little girl, I felt the joy of singing. It made me happy, it made my parents happy, and it led to this day."

She sang "The Best Years of My Life" followed by "Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)" and strode out into an audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles that included her fellow Motown star Smokey Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy. In what was perhaps one of the most inspirational and jovial performances of the night, Ross celebrated music and urged the crowd to hold their arms up in the air to help shift around the energy in the room for her.

Ross has been nominated for 12 Grammys, but has never won except for a lifetime achievement award in 2012.

She talked to the crowd throughout the performance and ended it by twice declaring, "Happy birthday to me!"

Ross turns 75 on March 26.

