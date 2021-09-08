Derek Jeter's wife Hannah, kids make rare public appearance as they sweetly support his Hall of Fame induction

Wednesday marked a rare sighting for Derek Jeter’s children as the legendary New York Yankees shortstop's kids – along with his wife Hannah Jeter – showed their support for Jeter while he was enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah, 31, and the couple's two daughters, Story Grey, 1, and Bella Raine, 3, accompanied the partial owner of the Miami Marlins as he saw his name and famous No. 2 immortalized in baseball history.

For the star-studded occasion, the pair's kids donned matching pastel blue and white dresses, along with white bows in their hair, and wore identical patterned face masks. The event also saw appearances by the likes of Patrick Ewing, Ahmad Rashad, CC Sabathia and Michael Jordan – whom Jeter, 47, has been best buddies with since 1994.

Jeter and Hannah married in 2016 and are notorious for keeping an otherwise low profile at all times, especially for their daughters whose images had never seen the light of day on their social media.

HANNAH JETER ON WHY SHE AND DEREK WON'T POST PHOTOS OF THEIR DAUGHTERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Hannah told Editorialist magazine in 2019 that social media simply "never felt natural to me."

"I know it’s necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it’s part of a contract," she said. "But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case."

DEREK JETER JABS BASEBALL WRITER WHO DIDN'T VOTE FOR HIM DURING HALL OF FAME SPEECH

The model went on to say that given the fact she and Jeter have essentially devoted their lives to the spotlight through their professions, doing so on such a consistent basis created the longing for privacy for their daughters.

"Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it," she said. "But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids."

She maintained in the interview that even during her pregnancies, she still preferred her privacy when she gained weight and "went into hiding."

SUPERMODEL HANNAH JETER POSED FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED WHEN SHE WAS PREGNANT, MAG SAYS

"I always thought, ‘You know, I’m going to have kids and go right back to work and pop back into shape,’ and it’s not that easy," she said at the time, adding that she has been following an intermittent fasting diet, which gives her more energy.

MANAGERS, PLAYERS SHARE THEIR FAVORITE DEREK JETER MEMORIES: ‘HE KEPT COMING THROUGH’

Jeter – who donned Yankees pinstripes for 20 years – is the 28th individual to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Reps for Jeter did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.