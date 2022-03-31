LAPD was ready to arrest Will Smith following Chris Rock slap, Oscars producer says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oscars producer Will Packer is unfolding details of the events that occurred at the 2022 Oscars.

In a preview clip of an upcoming "Good Morning America" interview, which was obtained by Variety, the producer reportedly shared that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was there and ready to arrest Will Smith if Chris Rock chose to press charges after the "King Richard" star slapped him.

"They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment. They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him," Packer reportedly explained.

"They were laying out the options. And as they were talking, Chris was — he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine.’ And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no. He said no."

It was previously reported that Rock declined to press charges.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.