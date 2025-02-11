Denise Austin's SI Swimsuit model daughter is 'all for' Ozempic but 'personally would never take it'

New Orleans, Louisiana - Swimsuit Illustrated Sports Issue model Katie Austin is supportive of people who take Ozempic, but the wildly popular weight-loss drug is not for her.

Last Friday, the 33-year-old, who is the daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, hosted a special SiriusXM broadcast on Media Row along with her fellow SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Christen Goff, Jena Sims and Brooks Nader, which aired on the Friday before the 2025 Super Bowl.

During an interview with Fox News Digital ahead of the show, Austin shared her thoughts on Type 2 diabetes medication, which is prescribed off-label for weight loss. Ozempic and GLP-1 inhibitors, including Mounjaro and Zepbound, have become increasingly in demand for their effectiveness, but they have also sparked controversy around their potentially dangerous side effects.

"I actually am all for it if your doctor recommends it. Obviously, as a personal trainer and someone who is in the health and wellness industry, I personally would never take it," Austin said.

"But that's because I don't need it," she continued. "If you need Ozempic to jump-start your weight-loss journey — do you. If your doctor recommends it — absolutely. Some people do actually need those types of drugs. Obviously, for me, in my opinion, if I had my best friend next to me, and she was like, ‘How do I lose this weight?’ I would say working out, basic exercise and eating healthy. It does not have to be overcomplicated, but I'm not hugely against it for someone who [takes it] as doctor-recommended."

During her own interview with Fox News Digital, Goff echoed Austin's thoughts on Ozempic.

"I think it's a tool that if people need to, they should use, and it's there for a reason," the California native said. "I think if a doctor prescribes it, it's great."

Austin, Kostek, Goff, Sims and Nader are all previous winners of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's annual Swim Search, which is an open casting call that affords participants the opportunity to be featured as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie.

Kostek was crowned the victor of the first-ever Swim Search in 2018, while Nader earned the title the following year. Austin and Goff were co-winners in 2021, and Sims was named a co-winner of the competition's 2023 edition.

According to the Sports Illustrated website, the competition "isn’t just about modeling—it's about being part of a supportive network that provides mentorship, exposure, and learning opportunities. SI Swimsuit isn’t just about beauty; it’s about embracing who you are and what you stand for."

During their interviews with Fox News Digital, the models shared their fitness, diet and wellness tips for staying in top shape.

"Number one, walking," Austin said. "Do not underestimate walking. Because walking, you can lose weight. It can be such great low impact cardio and anyone can do it no matter what age level you are. Another fitness tip is every little thing counts. So don't just think like five minutes — that's for nothing. If you do five minutes, four times throughout the day — right there you have your workout. And plus, it's not always for the physical. It's for your mental health, too. So, when you switch that mindset to help your mental health, your productivity, your energy, your positivity.

"My third tip, don't sleep on sleep," she added. "I'm tired right now, and I can't show up 100%. Sleep is so important, especially for stress levels, trying to lose weight. Sleep is very, very, very important."

Goff noted that drinking plenty of water is crucial for good health.

"I think one of the first things — well, everybody says this — water is key," the "Hard Knocks" alum said. "It starts from the inside out. But also just figuring out a way to feel good from the inside out. It's less about what you're wearing, what you're putting on your face. If you're feeling good, you look good."

"And I think that's one of the amazing things that these Sports Illustrated women taught me is just finding ways to build your own confidence makes you feel good from the inside out."

"So water, confidence and, you know, you can never go wrong with — what else would be a beauty tip? Maybe a nice moisturizer can go a long way."

Goff told Fox News Digital that she also exercises regularly for both her physical and mental health.

"Fitness is so fun," she said. "I feel like it's a big part of my life, not only to stay looking good, but it also keeps you feeling good. I think it really helps my mental health, especially in the cold Detroit winters. I always try to stay active. But I love walks. I love strength training, all of that."

Sims shared her view that making good food choices and eating clean has much more of an impact on overall health than fitness.

"Diet in terms of like what you actually eat, not being on a diet, is way more important than working out." she said. "So clean it up.":

"I would say I've heard that 80/20 rule," Kostek agreed. "Health is wealth. And I feel like investing in good organic food is great. Getting movement, even if it's walking place to place. We're doing a lot of walking this week. I'm getting my steps in. And then I would say taking deep breaths and getting good sleep, which I'm lacking this week. So I am not doing well in the health spectrum right now."

"'ll take my own advice this week," Sims quipped.