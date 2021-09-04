Demi Moore stuns in matching white swimsuits with daughters: Labor Day Weekend 'ready'

Demi Moore stunned in matching white bathing suits with her daughters in a post shared Saturday to Instagram.

"LDW ready, with @andieswim," Moore captioned the photo.

Rumer Willis , 32, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27, joined their mom for the Andie's Swim photo shoot.

The "Ghost" star previously shared a photo featuring her three daughters over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Moore, who has been an investor in the company since 2017, told WWD that it was "important" to include her daughters in the Andie's Swim campaign.

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," Moore told the outlet. "I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

In another shot for the brand, the four women donned different style bikinis in the same red hot color.

Moore previously spent time with her family during the coronavirus pandemic, when she quarantined with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their daughters.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore said during an interview with Naomi Campbell.

"I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."