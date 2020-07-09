Pics of Demi Moore's unique bathroom send social media into a frenzy: 'Trying to understand'

Celebrities are known for their lavish and unique homes, but Demi Moore's bathroom has fans baffled rather than in awe.

On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram to announce her upcoming audio drama "Dirty Diana," which will tell the fictional tale of a struggling marriage.

"Excited to finally share what I’ve been working on!" Moore, 57, wrote in the caption. "First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday, July 13."

At first glance, the pictures appear perfectly normal: Moore sits on a couch while chatting virtually with a handful of people. A tablet displaying text is propped up in front of the actress, who is wearing headphones.

However, upon closer inspection, it appears that the "G.I. Jane" star was sitting in her bathroom, as a toilet was partially visible in the first of two pictures, while a bathtub can be seen in the second.

The room also appeared to have wall-to-wall carpeting.

Fans expressed their confusion in the comments section.

"Carpet in the bathroom?" asked a fan.

"I can't tell if there's a couch in the bathroom or a toilet in the living room lol," joked another.

A twitter user pointed out that a statue near the tub bears a resemblance to Joan of Arc, while a small plush monkey can be spotted squished between the stones making up a wall near the toilet.

"Oh to be the tiny monkey overseeing the toilet in demi moore’s carpeted bathroom with a Joan of Arc statue and a couch," the person wrote alongside a photo of the stuffed animal.

"Demi Moore got couch and a carpet in her bathroom. And she wears her boots in that bathroom," another fan wrote online. "Trying to understand why."

One fan in particular offered comedic praise for the star.

"The balls to not only have wall to wall carpet in your bathroom- but also be wearing shoes during a zoom call," they wrote. "Friends, demi moore might just break the top 20 of baddest b---hes of all time. icon behavior."