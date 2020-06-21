Demi Moore praises ex-husband Bruce Willis on Father's Day: 'So lucky to have you'

Demi Moore has revealed a special Father's Day wish.

After spending several weeks together during the coronavirus quarantine, Moore, 57, has wished ex-husband Bruce Willis a happy Father's Day.

Willis, 65, and Moore have shared three children -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. Willis also had two daughters -- Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6 -- with his current wife, model and actress Emma Heming Willis.

To celebrate the special day, Moore shared a series of sequential photos to Instagram featuring the whole Moore-Willis family.

In the photos, the crew gathered around a table for the pictures, but a hanging light somewhat obstructed the picture. The rest of the post featured pictures of the family while Willis stood on the table, holding the light out of sight -- but his head was cut out of frame as well.

"Happy Father’s Day, Bruce!" she wrote in the caption. "Your kids are so lucky to have you."

To complete the message, Moore added a red heart emoji.

Similarly, Heming Willis, 42, commented with a handful of heart emojis.

Willis received a handful of Father's Day tributes from his family, as Heming Willis also shared a photo showing one of their girls planting a kiss right on the "Die Hard" star's nose.

"We love and adore him this much," the caption read. "Happy Father’s Day to one of the best."

Rumer, also an actress, shared a handful of throwback photos to Instagram to celebrate the day.

In the various captions, Rumer thanked her father "for always being a weirdo" and for making her laugh, as well as expressing her love for her old man.