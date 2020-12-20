Demi Lovato writes about single life on Instagram: ‘My happiness is coming from no other person’

Demi Lovato is not pining over her lost love.

The 28-year-old pop star made it a point to say as much on her Instagram Story Friday night.

"The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself," she wrote over a black background.

Lovato’s post comes months after news outlets confirmed she ended her brief engagement to Max Ehrich, 29.

Ehrich proposed to Lovato in July while the two were in Malibu, Calif. The pair began dating in March and spent much of their time together throughout the coronavirus lockdown, according to several social media posts, which have since been deleted.

However, People magazine broke the news that Lovato called it quits.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," an insider source told the news outlet. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

The announcement also came 10 days after Lovato denied screenshots that suggested Ehrich gushing over other female celebrities were real. At the time, Lovato claimed those screenshots were "FAKE images to put women against each other."

The screenshots showed glowing, heart emoji-filled comments allegedly from Ehrich’s various social media accounts, and were directed toward big names like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

Since then, Lovato has remained single as far as the public knows.

Ehrich, on the other hand, was very vocal online claiming the breakup was a surprise to him. The actor has since sparked dating rumors by posting occasional Instagram photos of himself hanging out with female friends.

On Saturday, Ehrich shared a cryptic Instagram Story with a dictionary definition of loyalty, which is defined as "the quality of being loyal," according to the Google search engine photo he took.

It is not clear if this is a direct response to Lovato’s Instagram Story from the night before.