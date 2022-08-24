Demi Lovato says she tried opiates at 13 and was in therapy for depression at 7

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Lovato got heartbreakingly personal in a new podcast.

The singer revealed she started abusing opiates at the age of 13.

In a new episode of "Call Her Daddy" promoting her latest album, "Holy Fvck," Lovato revealed she had been in an accident and in the aftermath, was prescribed medication.

She recalls, "I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12. I'd got — or 13 — I'd got into a car accident, and they had prescribed me opiates. And my mom didn't think she'd have to like lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter."

She says at the time of the accident, "I was already drinking at that point, I was, you know, had already been bullied — was looking for an escape, and when my mom saw how many of the pills had disappeared and how fast they did, she took ‘em away and locked ‘em up."

Lovato also noted that the first time she consumed alcohol was alone, and how that "should have been a major red flag."

The "Complicated" singer, who has sought treatment for various struggles, exposed the harrowing reality and pressures of being a child actor.

Growing up exposed to mental illness, Lovato has openly discussed her father's reported Schizophrenia and mother's reported eating disorder, the singer and actress struggled from a young age.

Growing up, Lovato also recalled having a strange interest in death. She shared, "As a 7-year-old when my depression started to kick in, it was more of like this fascination of death … I entered therapy and guidance counseling at the school at 7 years old."

Lovato revealed her previous team was extremely restricting with access to food, which only amplified the singer's known eating disorder. In 2018, she nearly passed away following an overdose.

In the podcast, she alluded to previous management, predominately led by one person, being the reason for ditching her sobriety. She said, "My way of like blowing everything up was relapsing on drugs and alcohol, 'cause they always said, ‘If you use, we’re out.' And I was like, ‘All right, time to get out. Bye.’"

Lovato is currently managed by Scooter Braun. Her previous manager was Phil McIntyre.