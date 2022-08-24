Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment
Published

Demi Lovato says she tried opiates at 13 and was in therapy for depression at 7

Demi Lovato's newest interview shares a disturbing look into her childhood filled with drugs and alcohol

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Demi Lovato got heartbreakingly personal in a new podcast. 

The singer revealed she started abusing opiates at the age of 13.

In a new episode of "Call Her Daddy" promoting her latest album, "Holy Fvck," Lovato revealed she had been in an accident and in the aftermath, was prescribed medication.

She recalls, "I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12. I'd got — or 13 — I'd got into a car accident, and they had prescribed me opiates. And my mom didn't think she'd have to like lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter."

Demi Lovato opened up about abusing drugs and alcohol at a young age, as well as dealing with depression and being in therapy for it.

She says at the time of the accident, "I was already drinking at that point, I was, you know, had already been bullied — was looking for an escape, and when my mom saw how many of the pills had disappeared and how fast they did, she took ‘em away and locked ‘em up."

Lovato also noted that the first time she consumed alcohol was alone, and how that "should have been a major red flag."

The "Complicated" singer, who has sought treatment for various struggles, exposed the harrowing reality and pressures of being a child actor. 

Demi Lovato, pictured here with her mother Dianna De La Garza, recalls getting into her mother's prescription medicine.

Growing up exposed to mental illness, Lovato has openly discussed her father's reported Schizophrenia and mother's reported eating disorder, the singer and actress struggled from a young age.

Demi Lovato, pictured here at 16 in 2008, developed an eating disorder, and drinking and drug addiction well before she turned 18.

Growing up, Lovato also recalled having a strange interest in death. She shared, "As a 7-year-old when my depression started to kick in, it was more of like this fascination of death … I entered therapy and guidance counseling at the school at 7 years old."

Lovato revealed her previous team was extremely restricting with access to food, which only amplified the singer's known eating disorder.  In 2018, she nearly passed away following an overdose.

In the podcast, she alluded to previous management, predominately led by one person, being the reason for ditching her sobriety. She said, "My way of like blowing everything up was relapsing on drugs and alcohol, 'cause they always said, ‘If you use, we’re out.' And I was like, ‘All right, time to get out. Bye.’"

Lovato is currently managed by Scooter Braun. Her previous manager was Phil McIntyre.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

