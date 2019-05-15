Demi Lovato thanked 2 'best friends' for standing by her during her 'darkest moments'

Demi Lovato dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to her two best friends for sticking with her during her “darkest moments.”

The 26-year-old singer shared another photo of herself on vacation in Bora Bora, this time alongside her two friends Sara Elizabeth Mitchell (a.k.a. Sirah) and Matthew Scott Montgomery.

DEMI LOVATO SLAMS REPORT ABOUT HER 'FULLER FIGURE': 'I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT'

“Just me and my best friends living our best lives.. Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana,” Lovato captioned the snap. “Thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing.. like crying because we swam with fish/sharks/stingray and coral reef.”

Lovato had a difficult year after suffering a drug overdose in July 2018. After taking some time at a treatment center, the star appears to be back in good health and sober. In addition, she seems to be looking back and reflecting on the duo that helped her get through the tough days.

“I’m so lucky to be best friends with two incredible souls who are so talented and creative because it inspires me daily. And you’re so supportive of me and every little thing I do,” Lovato added. “You’ve traveled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m okay but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through s---.”

DEMI LOVATO REFLECTS ON SOBRIETY, DISCUSSES RELAPSE

She continued: “You were there to listen, without judgement [sic] and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me. You’re the greatest friends I’ve EVER had and our future together is so bright. I love you both more than you can imagine!!”

Lovato previously posted images of herself soaking up the sun in a leopard-print bikini while on vacation in Bora Bora.

“Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends,” she captioned the first set of photos. “Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star made good on her promise Monday posting another set of photos of herself in the same swimwear. This time, however, she’s in the water up to her hips with the sun beaming off her body. In the final image in the series, she’s all smiles.



